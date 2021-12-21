These Key Royal Family Members Might Not See Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas

With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, many people around the globe are making adjustments and taking precautions during this holiday season — including the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II’s family Christmas was originally going to be held at Sandringham estate, as it has been for years. But now, the sovereign’s Christmas will likely be spent at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row, which means Prince William and Kate Middleton might not see the queen for the Christmas holiday.

“I understand from sources that there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year, if things change,” Royal expert Kerene Barefield told Us Weekly prior to news that Christmas at the queen’s Sandringham estate had been canceled. Queen Elizabeth II will indeed celebrate the holiday at Windsor Castle, per CNN. “So, I think close aides are kind of looking at an alternative Christmas and how that would look at Windsor instead of everyone going to Sandringham.” With the adjustment in location, it could mean that key members of the royal family might not be able to attend, including the Cambridges.

“That will be further away from them than if they’re in Sandringham, [which is] just a stone’s throw [away from Norfolk],” Barefield explained to Us Weekly. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children would likely stay at their country home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk for the holiday. “So yeah, they may not [attend], if it’s at Windsor.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans, like so many young families, would have been quite busy for the holidays — spending time with each other, William’s family, and Kate’s family, too. Considering that this past year the queen has taken precautions to prioritize her health, it’s no wonder that certain adjustments for the holidays have been made. But as it is the first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021, hopefully members of the royal family will be able to spend time with the queen over the holidays.

