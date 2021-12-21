Britney Spears’ Father Is Still Asking Her for Money After Conservatorship Ended

Since her 13-year conservatorship finally ended more than a month ago, Britney Spears has been thriving. The “Circus” hitmaker is enjoying engagement bliss with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and even teased that the couple welcomed a “new addition” to their family in a recent Instagram post. Despite her conservatorship coming to an end, though, Spears is still dealing with her estranged family, and now her father, Jamie Spears, has requested that his daughter pay for his legal fees.

In new court documents obtained by People, Jamie filed paperwork detailing his request for his daughter’s estate to continue to pay his attorney fees. The payments to Jamie’s legal team would be for “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.” The documents also claim that the payments are “necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

Britney Spears posted a cryptic video to Instagram that left fans guessing who the 'new addition' to her family might be. https://t.co/QAk3hUT2jh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2021

The filing also included a pretty clear dig: “Payment of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him.” But Britney’s legal team was ready to hit back. Her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said in a statement to People that Jamie “reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.” The statement also called Jamie’s petition “legally meritless.”

Although Britney is finally able to enjoy the freedoms she was denied during her restrictive conservatorship, it’s clear that legal battles with her estranged family are far from over. Luckily, Britney has indicated on social media that she is stronger than ever, and wants to stand up for herself as she enters this new chapter of her life. Between the bold entertainer and her legal team, Spears is surely prepared to continue fighting for what’s hers.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

