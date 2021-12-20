Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Look Stunning In Latest Photo Despite Their ‘Awkward’ Prom Pose

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples and their latest Instagram post shows that they can also make fun of themselves in the best way possible. The talk show host shared a photo of them looking sharp at the wedding of Consuelos’ former Riverdale co-star, Casey Cott to fiancée Nichola Basara, in Whistler, Canada.

Ripa looked gorgeous in a trendy, purple velvet gown with long bell sleeves and Consuelos donned a dapper tuxedo with a red rose boutonniere. There’s nothing unusual about the duo looking fabulous — the hilarity of the image came with the 1980s’ prom pose they caught themselves in. Ripa joked in the caption, “Tis the season for awkward poses.” Even with their unwieldy moment, the photo still captured their enduring love for each other.

Mom also revealed that sons, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, attended the wedding by sharing a glimpse of their masked faces (thanks, Omicron) at the reception. But it looks like the family had a blast at the holiday wedding despite the additional pandemic precautions. And Ripa has always had a great relationship with both of her sons, but she joked with her oldest son about the differences in their personalities when he guest-hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan this summer.

Kelly Ripa, Michael Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram Story

“Here’s the problem. Michael, as the first child, we were very spoiled by him — hard worker, diligent, nice person,” Ripa said to Michael on the show, via ET. “How does Joaquin seem to you? Does he seem OK?”

“Joaquin is watching, so I only have nice things to say about him,” Michael quipped back about this younger sibling.

“You know, I call him ‘the spare.’ I call Michael ‘the heir’ and Joaquin ‘the spare,'” Ripa joked. “It really drives Joaquin bonkers.”

“It gets taken out on me, so thank you,” Michael laughed.

With all of Ripa and Consuelos’ kids now out of the house, including middle child, Lola, 20, the empty nesters are focusing their energies on their new dog, Lena. But they better prepare for a full house this week because all of their adult kids will be home for the holidays, making memories and probably a few awkward poses.

