Heidi Klum Reminds Fans She Has a Christmas Hit With New Video For 2006 Song ‘Wonderland’

Fans already know that Heidi Klum loves Halloween, but it looks like she is adding Christmas to that list as well. The supermodel has resurrected her 2006 holiday hit, “Wonderland” with a cute new video that will get anyone into the spirit of the season with the catchy bop.

She caught her followers’ attention right away with her caption, writing, “Don’t you wish you had a few of Santa elves (or some clones!) to help with the last minute Holiday prep?” That’s something just about everyone can relate to — even supermodels! Klum and her happy clones are seen having a blast shopping, decorating, cooking and celebrating the holiday season while “Wonderland” plays in the background. After watching the clip once or 10 times, we promise you the song will be stuck in your head all day.

The 15-year-old single was originally recorded for the holiday commercials for the German retailer, Douglas. They made the song available for purchase and proceeds went to a children’s charity in Klum’s hometown. It’s not the only time she recorded a song, the America’s Got Talent judge also sang on ex-husband Seal’s 2007 album, System. The couple crooned together on a duet called “Wedding Day,” which he wrote for their nuptials.

But Klum’s latest video, in addition to her Halloween short films, has us thinking she’s itching to get back to acting. She’s been featured in years past on Sex in the City, How I Met Your Mother and Spin City, but we think she’s ready to sink her teeth into a juicy role. Or maybe a musical? She seems ready to take on another challenge in 2022.

