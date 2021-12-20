Jada Pinkett Smith Steals the Show in Short Red Dress With Son Jaden at Matrix Premiere

On Sunday night, Jada Pinkett Smith showed up on the red carpet for The Matrix Resurrections premiere looking sizzling hot in a stunning monochromatic look. With son Jaden Smith, 23, as her date, he towered over his petite mom in the photos.

The duo was in San Francisco to celebrate the return of the beloved franchise and Jada went all-out for her red carpet look. She wore a red Giambattista Valli Haute Couture mini-dress that included shiny red tights, matching heels and a dramatic train. It was the perfect futuristic wardrobe for the sci-fi movie. Jaden also added a flair of drama to his black suit with a black-and-white billowing sleeve.

Jada Pinkett Smith MEGA.

The mother-son duo has always been close, but she recalled on Red Table Talk in 2018 a moment that devastated her as a parent: the day he decided to emancipate himself at the age of 15. “I remember this day specifically. It was probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life,” she recalled with Jaden at the table with her. “You got to a point here. You told me straight up—you were like, ‘Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.’ I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, ‘He’s right. The time is now. He’s 15. It’s time for him to leave the house.”

Jada Pinkett Smith MEGA.

While that might seem shocking to some moms, Jada said she knew from a young age that this day would happen because “he was so mature.” She felt that “he could really manage his own life” and that the sooner she “let him go, the faster he was gonna come back” — and it looks like he’s already done that as Jada’s plus one on her big night.

