Lori Loughlin is back on the job and her biggest supporters were (not surprisingly) daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. The actress returned to TV on Saturday night with GAC Family’s two-episode special, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, where she did not miss a bit after an absence from the small screen due to her legal issues with the college admissions scandal.

Although Hallmark Channel did not welcome Loughlin back after completing her prison sentence and community service, telling SheKnows in September, “Lori Loughlin is not returning to Hallmark Channel,” GAC Family stepped in with a job offer. She came back to the beloved role of Abigail Stanton that she’s now reprising on the spin-off show of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart — and her daughters were there to root her on.

Olivia Jade supports mom Lori Loughlin. Olivia Jade/Instagram Story.

“Yaaaaa baby SHE BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN for all u hearties out there,” Olivia Jade wrote on a repost from her sister’s Instagram Story on Saturday. The Dancing With the Stars alum also added on her own original post, “Mom doesn’t have Instagram so I’ve made the decision that I will be taking it upon myself to promote for her because I love her and she is a wonderful woman and actress. That’s all! Tune in weeeeee. #hearties #gac family #whenhopecalls.” Isabella Rose chimed in, writing, “If you have GAC, be sure to check out this wonderful woman’s performance tonight. It also airs on IMDB & Amazon.”

GAC Family is likely measuring the reception to Loughlin’s return because diving back into acting was always a part of the plan for the actress. No matter what happens beyond the two-part holiday episode, Loughlin knows she has the undeniable love of her daughters, who have her back every step of the way.

