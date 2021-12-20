Brooke Shields’ Daughters Rowan & Grier Henchy Look So Grown-Up in Heartwarming Holiday Photo

During this holiday season, family members who haven’t seen one another in a long time are finally getting back together to celebrate, and that was definitely true for Brooke Shields. The longtime model shared a precious snapshot with her two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy, who both looked so grown-up in the photo their mom posted to Instagram.

The mom of two, who shares her girls with husband Chris Henchy, loving wrapped her arms around her 18-year-old and 15-year-old as they posed for the camera. Rowan, who just completed her first semester at Wake Forest University, sported a black coat while her younger sister fashioned a sparkly dress with a cozy cream-colored jacket. In between the girls was their mom, who looked so happy to have both of her girls together for the holidays.

As if the photo wasn’t proof enough, Shields’ caption really illustrated just how happy the mom of two was to be reunited with her girls. “Home for the holidays,” she captioned the photo. There’s no doubt that Shields is surely treasuring this time with her daughters. After all, it’s been a year full of adjustment for the mom of two.

Back in August, Shields and her family dropped Rowan off at college, commemorating the milestone with an emotional post on social media. But since then, Rowan, Grier, and Brooke have all gotten together when they can to catch up and spend some quality time together. This trio is incredibly close, so it’s no wonder Shields was so excited to mark the occasion when they were all together for the holidays. We’re sure there are plenty more sweet snapshots to come!

