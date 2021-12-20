Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reportedly Just Took This Major Step in Their Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been playing it pretty coy when it comes to revealing any details about their burgeoning romance. The SKIMS mogul and Saturday Night Live cast member seemingly got together at the end of October, following Kardashian’s stint as SNL host. Over the course of the past two months, the couple’s romance has been progressing, and now Kardashian and Davidson met a major milestone in their relationship: Kardashian reportedly met Davidson’s mom.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and Davidson got together in New York City, where the two enjoyed a low-key date night at the movies. During their weekend together, Kardashian reportedly met Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson. According to a source who spoke with HollywoodLife, Kardashian and Davidson’s mom spent “several hours” together. “It went really well,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian has no intention of reconciling with Kanye West. https://t.co/Njew74J6Wl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 14, 2021

Along with getting together with Davidson’s mom, the couple spent the weekend dining out with Scott Disick, too. But the reported meeting between Davidson’s mom and Kardashian seems to indicate that the couple is still going steady. While the two have maintained a low-profile, they’ve been spotted out on a few dates together. The couple also celebrated Davidson’s birthday together back in November, and the comedian posed for photos with Kardashian’s family.

While this latest report suggests the couple is getting closer, there are still a few more milestones they’ve yet to meet. Kardashian is still reportedly waiting on introducing Davidson to her four kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West. Plus, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is still navigating her ongoing divorce from the rapper after filing to dissolve their marriage in February 2021. But it seems like Kardashian is having fun with Davidson. So, who knows? Perhaps the new year will be the ideal time for the couple to keep meeting those relationship stepping stones.

