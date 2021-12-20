Kate Hudson & Daughter Rani Were Total Twins in This Holiday Traveling Photo

We’re just days away from the holidays, which means a number of people are traveling to be with their loved ones. Kate Hudson and her family are among those who jet-set off to be with their family in Colorado. Just as the Almost Famous actress and her family landed, the mom of three snapped the cutest photo with her youngest, Rani, and the mother-daughter duo twinned in cozy matching coats perfect for the chilly temperatures.

The candid photo, which you can see below, is so adorable. In the snapshot, Hudson makes a silly face while bending down and posing behind her 3-year-old daughter. Rani, on the other hand, looked ready to head home for some holiday treats and hot chocolate — after some long and potentially stressful travels, who wouldn’t?! But the cutest part of the photo was definitely Hudson and Rani’s matching looks.

Hudson wore a long, fuzzy coat in camel and taupe hues, while Rani, whom Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, sported a similarly colored coat with a hood. Rani looked so much like her mom’s mini in the ensemble. The pair looked very cozy, but even we’ll admit that Hudson seemed a bit more excited than her daughter in the photo. “The birdies have landed,” the actress captioned the image, adding the hashtags “Colorado girlies” and “Xmas time.”

Among the many roles she takes on in front of and away from the camera, Hudson has always shown just how much she loves being a mom to her three kids — including sons Ryder Robinson, 17, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10. The mom of three often shares adorable photos of her children on social media. And now that the holidays are finally here, we’re sure she’ll be sharing even more snapshots from their celebrations.

