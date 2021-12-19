Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Magical Family Photos Prove They’re Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been all over our timelines. Within a year, their budding romance swirled into a beautiful engagement — and these new photos prove they’re only moving forward.

On Dec 18, Kourtney posted a series of heart-warming and magical photos of her, Travis Barker, Travis’ son Landon, and Kourtney’s youngest son Reign at the “happiest place on Earth:” Disneyland.

She posted them with the caption, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.” And Barker quickly responded, saying, “Can’t think of anything better.”

In the first photo, we see the newly engaged couple looking so happy and in love, followed by a series of scenic photos of the castle, snacks, the street, and some of their kids. In the third photo, Reign is on Travis’ shoulders, with the next photo being Reign and his mama in front of the sparkling castle. Now in the sixth photo, we get an adorable Christmas card-worthy snapshot of some members of the blended family.

Both Travis and Kourtney have a few children. Travis has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, which he shares with Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shares three children with ex-beau Scott Disick: Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 9, and Reign Aston, 7.

Two months ago (almost to the day), they got engaged on the beachside in a beautiful array of roses scattered around. With the number of times they go and mention Disney, people are expecting a Disney-like fairytale wedding on the horizon.

Fingers crossed we get more magical family photos soon, and that a fairytale wedding is coming sooner than we expect!

