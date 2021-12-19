Zooey Deschanel & Property Brother Jonathon Scott Proved Where They Are In Their Relationship With This Little Exchange

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott just proved they’re still on Cloud 9 with this little Instagram exchange — and we can’t help but swoon.

On Dec 17, Deschanel posted a seriously adorable holiday photo that has us feeling the spirit of Christmas. She posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous green dress, surrounded by holiday decorations, and looking happy as can be. The caption read, in true cheeky Deschanel fashion, “‘When are you going to stop obsessing over Christmas?!’ Me:”

Now, while many people have also been obsessing with this photo, more people are losing it over how her beau of two years Property Brother Jonathan Scott said in response to the photo.

It seems Deschanel’s cheeky nature is rubbing off on Scott, since he responded to the post saying, “Up for a friendly mistletoe hunt with me?” Cue the swooning!

Deschanel and Scott have been together since late 2019 and still seem like they’re on Cloud 9. Scott frequently makes appearances on her Instagram, per this selfie from three weeks ago.

And don’t worry, she makes just as many appearances on his Instagram as well.

In an interview with People per TODAY Show, Deschanel and Scott said that they loved quarantining together. Scott said, “Look at it this way, I’m stuck with someone who I’m madly in love with who’s an amazing chef,” adding that her risotto cake is “to die for.”

In another interview with People per TODAY Show, Scott said how head over heels he is for Deschanel, and how this is the first relationship where he feels valued. “I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like ‘what?’ So I think I’ll hold on to this one.”

Seriously, how cute are these lovebirds? We say very.

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.

