Jennifer Lopez Revealed Her True Feelings About Ben Affleck’s Controversial Comments on Ex Jennifer Garner

After Ben Affleck’s controversial statements about ex-wife Jennifer Garner, people wanted to know how both Garner felt and how Jennifer Lopez felt about her beau making such comments. While everyone is expecting Lopez to be angry, she’s actually the complete opposite.

Per People, Lopez said the rumors of her being angry are false. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

The whirlwind, of course, started after Affleck’s recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he talked about many things in his life, but one comment took everyone for a spin. He discussed his past struggles with alcoholism but tied it back to his marriage with Garner. The main phrase people have been dissecting is when he said, “part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped.”

These comments were met with a slew of backlash, which led to Affleck going on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He said he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.” He made a point that they “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

However, Garner reportedly took offense to the comments — and many are waiting to see what happens next.

Garner and Affleck share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The couple was together for 14 years before divorcing in 2018. Since then, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez earlier this year. Garner also rekindled a relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, per Page Six.

