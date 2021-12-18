Khloé Kardashian Proved She Isn’t Letting the Cheating News Get To Her In These New Saucy Selfies

Khloé Kardashian has been in the news a lot recently, more so because of her cheating partner Tristan Thompson making headlines with extra details coming up left and right. But this time, it’s Khloé’s turn to make headlines herself with these saucy photos on her Instagram.

On Dec 17, Khloé posted a series of jaw-dropping selfies and videos showing off her new hairdo, hardcore abs, and braless ensemble. She posted the gorgeous photos with a simple caption: the queen’s crown emoji — which makes sense since she looks like a queen in these.

Many believe these selfies are a sort of Princess Diana in the “revenge dress” type of deal towards her cheating beau Thompson. Thompson cheated on her yet again and apparently had a baby with Maralee Nichols, and the media has been going haywire on the three of them.

She’s even said she hasn’t felt like she’s in her own body lately, and may end the on-again-off-again relationship for good.

Their relationship dates back to 2016. They welcomed daughter True into the world back in 2018. Their relationship ended a year later after an explosive affair came to the public, where Thompson cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

They got back together in 2020, and then break up rumors swirled again in the summer of 2021. Now, with this cheating scandal, we understand why Khloé wants to step back from Thompson and show off how powerful she is.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

