Angelina Jolie & Her Daughter Zahara’s Newest Pic Shines Light On This Ongoing Gender Issue

Angelina Jolie is her children’s mentor, in more ways than one. Jolie has been helping her daughter Shiloh get into modeling, and now she’s helping her daughter Zahara get into political change. Specifically, Jolie and Zahara decided to help enact change with the Violence Against Women Act.

On Dec 17, Jolie posted a series of photos with the caption starting off, “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors.”

The advocate and director said, “We need reform including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones, and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable.”

She then ended on how you can learn more, “To learn more about VAWA reauthorization and why safety can’t wait, visit: www.4vawa.org (link in bio), and encourage Senators to cosponsor and support #VAWA4ALL.”

Violence towards women is a serious, international issue, with the World Health Organization finding that nearly one in three, or 30%, of women, have been subjected to violence by either an intimate partner or non-partner.

It’s great when A-listers bring awareness of these issues to the mainstream, and in Jolie’s case, actually being on the sidelines, working to enact more positive change.

Back in 2018 with the BBC, Jolie talked about transitioning to politics, saying, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make a change.” Ever since 2001, she’s gone on over 60 missions with the UN Refugee Agency, is a UN ambassador for children, and even co-wrote a book for children about knowing their human rights — and that’s the tip of the iceberg.

It’s also amazing that Zahara is joining. Maybe she’ll get into politics like her mama? We can’t wait to see.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an abusive person, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY 1-800-787-3224) or find your state hotline here.

