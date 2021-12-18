Paulina Porizkova’s Newest Lingerie Shoot Reminds Us to Celebrate Our Bodies: ‘It’s The Only One You Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We frequently hear to celebrate our bodies, but Paulina Porizkova’s newest tribute to one’s body really made us sit down and appreciate our bodies. On Dec 17, Porizkova posted a revealing photoshoot of not only her incredible body but her incredible views on loving one’s body. You can see the photo HERE.

In true Porizkova fashion, she gave us a beautifully put message. She started it by saying, “When I was the most seen, I was the most insecure. My body and face were my capital and held to ridiculous standards of perfection. When you’re constantly compared to other versions of perfection, your own will certainly be questioned.” She said she was “ashamed” of her body, “When the measure is perfection, no one can live up to it.”

Then she dove into an excerpt from the book, “On Living” by her friend Kerry Egan. And afterward, she ended it to an homage to one’s body. “No, you don’t have to celebrate your body by posing in lingerie or nude, although it is a pretty good way to capture your beautiful, hard-working body. But DO love it. Celebrate it. Pay homage to it. It’s the only one you have.”

Porizkova has been very open about her journey with battling ageism in the industry, more so the after-effects it has on one’s mind and views on their gorgeous bodies. Between powerful interviews and candid photoshoots, Porizkova has unofficially become the warrior for loving your body — and that’s one reason we love her.

Her powerful words remind us to celebrate our bodies and not let societal standards bring us down. Thank you for the much-needed reminder, Paulina!

And if you want to get her friend’s novel, “On Living” is only $10.99 on Amazon Kindle for a limited time.

On Living by Kerry Egan $10.99 on Amazon.com

