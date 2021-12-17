Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Thrilled to Create New Holiday Memories Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

It’s going to be a much better holiday season this year for Kelly Clarkson than it was in 2020. With a settlement reached with ex Brandon Blackstock, the pop star is reportedly looking forward to making this holiday a memorable one, not only for her kids, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, but also for herself.

After purchasing a stunning $5.4 million Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles, and leaving her Encino marital home behind, Clarkson is “thrilled” to be “celebrating Christmas this year inside of her new home in San Fernando Valley” because it’s exactly the fresh start that she needed after a tumultuous year. “It is the first Xmas in this new house and she has so much to be joyful about right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “She is finally wiped clean and over her divorce from Brandon and she is thankful that they were able to reach an agreement that would ensure the kids would have a good relationship with him.”

Kelly Clarkson reminds us that we're all vulnerable to ignoring the caution signs when it comes to people we love. https://t.co/OJ6jc3rol2 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 16, 2021

Besides going “overboard” with holiday decor, the talk show host is happy to be spending Christmas with her mom, Jeanne Taylor, since they are “very close.” It’s a big house to get ready with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 4,946 square feet on the estate — they’ve been keeping busy. “She’s just so grateful to be able to spend this holiday with those she loves more than anything in her new forever home,” added the insider.

Clarkson recently revealed that she “missed those red flags” when dealing with Blackstock and admitted she might have “ignored that on purpose.” However, those difficult times helped make her “a better person,” and if there’s anything she’s learned, it was to “regret nothing” because she got her beautiful children out of the relationship. And now she has a gorgeous home to make new memories in.

