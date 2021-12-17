Brooke Shields is giving her Instagram followers some major 1990s’ nostalgia with her latest throwback photo that includes supermodel Claudia Schiffer. It’s the perfect flashback for the holiday season because it looks like the fancy event they attended almost 30 years ago was a very festive affair for Cartier.

Shield labeled the photo, “Christmas at @cartier with @claudiaschiffer, but we did a little digging, and the duo was attending the Cartier exhibit opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (See the photo HERE.) The event took place on March 31, 1997, making Shields 32 years old at the time, and Schiffer was 27 years old (they both look like they’re in their early 20s). They both wore gorgeous champagne-colored gowns, which perfectly complemented the red and gold Cartier uniforms worn by the men surrounding them. Schiffer commented on the adorable photo with a heart emoji.

Brooke Shields admits she struggled with her own sex life. https://t.co/n2IEy55f0r — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2021

Shields recently recalled her modeling days in the 1980s with reflections on her interview with Barbara Walters, who asked uncomfortable questions about sexuality to the then 15-year-old star. She called the line of interrogation “practically criminal” because “it’s not journalism.” At the time, Shields was a pop-culture phenomenon because of her Calvin Klein jeans commercials with taglines like, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” The sexual innuendos were rampant in the ads, which were criticized and praised at the same time.

After that child star upbringing, it took some time for Shields to come into a sense of self and purpose, which she says didn’t happen until she “got pregnant with [her] first kid“ in 2003. “I finally now am my own person,” she explained to The Guardian. “It’s taken this many years, because if you grow up being accountable to a persona, accountable to the public, there’s so many different things that we are encapsulated in.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have spoken out about being sexualized too young.