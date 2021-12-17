Cindy Crawford & Helena Christensen Prove They Are Still Supermodel BFFs In Sweet New Snapshot

Three decades after they rose through the modeling industry ranks together (and took over the fashion world), Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen’s friendship is still going strong. The supermodels posed together for a recent photo and it proves that all of the stereotypical supermodel myths that they were all divas and couldn’t stand each other wasn’t true.

From reading Christensen’s caption on her Instagram post, these two fashion titans are BFFs. “They don’t come any cooler, smarter, sweeter and more beautiful inside out,” she wrote. The photo she shared shows Christensen leaning on Crawford while she embraces her in a warm hug. The duo looks at the camera with their best sly supermodel smile (Tyra would call it a “smize”) that made both of them famous.

Christensen recently reflected on her career and the epic group of supermodels from the 1990s that included Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. “It was a lot to take in from a very young age because each job was an experience in itself and we used to shoot all over the world,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. “I’d find myself in temples in Thailand; at castles in Russia; at the top of Machu Picchu; on an elephant’s back; riding horses through deserts…”

She called that time in her life, both “crazy and amazing,” but she’s so grateful they “were given that strange opportunity.” And their friendships have endured for 30 years in an industry most of them thought was a fleeting moment in their young lives. “At first, I just thought it was an interesting opportunity [of] a couple of years if I could last that long mentally; and if the business wants to deal with me for that long,” Christensen shared. “But it just kind of ended up being a different story.”

