Christina Haack Reveals She’s Loving ‘Country Life’ As She Snuggles With Fiancé Joshua Hall

Even though Christina Haack bought her Nashville, Tennessee property for weekends away, it seems like she’s feeling right at home. She and fiancé Joshua Hall have been spending a significant amount of time at her second home and loving every minute of their carefree life away from the city.

Haack, Hall and friend Stacie Adams enjoyed an evening out at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant for good food and music. She shared a photo of the three of them (and a photobomber in the back) with big smiles — and of course, Haack snuggled into her fiancé with one hand grabbing his biceps and another draped on his shoulder. She captioned the happy photo, “Favorite live music spot with my favorite people. Country life is the best life.”

She bought the $2.5 million Tennessee home earlier this year, which boasts 23.82 acres, a 5,000 square-foot home and a four-car garage. She scooped it up quickly because it brought back sweet memories of her time on her grandparents’ farm growing up. “This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” she told People. “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

Haack had a big real estate year, selling her Newport Beach home that she lived in with ex-husband Ant Anstead because she wanted “a fresh start.” She still needed a West Coast base to co-parent son Hudson, 2, with Anstead, and her two older children, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, so she settled in Dana Point. That $10.3 million home has spectacular ocean views from every angle — the perfect place for the Christina on the Coast star. But it sounds like Haack is changing her tune about the East Coast and it would be no surprise if she makes her country home her primary spot once the kids are a little bit older.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.