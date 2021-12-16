Anna Kournikova Shares Rare Snapshots of Twins Lucy & Nicholas Celebrating Their 4th Birthday

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova keeps a relatively low profile, but she made a big splash on her Instagram page on Thursday by sharing adorable photos of her twins, Lucy and Nicholas, on their fourth birthday. She and partner Enrique Iglesias have three kids together, including their youngest daughter, Mary, 1.

Kournikova gave each of the twins their own post, so they could celebrate their big day individually. Lookalike daughter Lucy shares the same sweet smile as her mom and seems to have the athletic ability that made Kournikova famous as she climbed up the playground equipment in a pastel tie-dyed ballet skirt and t-shirt. Nicholas’ photos showed off his mischievous and shy side all at once in the carousel of images — and it looks like he’s already a Disney fan, sporting a Mickey Mouse shirt.

Kournikova kept the caption simple for both kids, writing, “4!” with a heart emoji. Iglesias also jumped into the comments to show lots of love by posting heart emojis for his son and daughter. While Kournikova rarely does interviews, the “Bailando” singer recently spoke to Jess Cagle about his older kids learning to understand what dad does for a living.

“Whenever they hear one of my songs they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool. But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit,” Iglesias explained about his “Escape,” where Kournikova plays his love interest. “‘What is Mom doing there?‘ you know, ‘with Dad’ you know? ‘When was this?’ It’s actually incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.” And we bet Iglesias can’t wait until all three of their children are old enough to hear about the day mom and dad met on the “Escape” set.

