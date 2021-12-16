Matthew McConaughey Stole the Show at Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding to Jim Toth

Usually it is the bride who steals the show on her wedding, but that wasn’t the case at Reese Witherspoon’s wedding to Jim Toth — all eyes were on Matthew McConaughey. The Sing 2 co-stars have been good friends for years, so Witherspoon wasn’t mad at all that a fellow Oscar winner showed off his smooth dance moves at her reception.

The duo revealed the cute wedding day story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where Witherspoon shared McConaughey had the ladies over the age of 65 swooning. “The day that he stole my heart and everyone’s heart in my personal life was when he danced with every woman that was over the age of 65 at my wedding,” she recalled. “That’s who this person is. I mean, my mother might have died.”

It turns out Matthew McConaughey was the star at @ReeseW’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/KyE3ITNKgl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 16, 2021

McConaughey chimed in, “We broke a sweat.”

“Yeah, you won the wedding,” the Legally Blonde star joked. She was only kidding, but it was evident that the two families share an easy relationship filled with lots of love and laughter. McConaughey even admitted to having “a little bit of a crush” on Witherspoon when she starred in Man in the Moon at the age of 14. Their paths wouldn’t cross until 2006 when she won her Oscar for Walk the Line, but “one of [his] early crushes” turned into a lifelong friend.

Besides his upcoming movie with Witherspoon, McConaughey recently announced he wouldn’t be running for governor of Texas, but he still flirting with the idea. He explained that he’s “not going to say no forever” to politics, he’s keeping it on his radar — which means a fun inaugural ball with his slick dance moves might be in his future.

