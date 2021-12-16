Melania Trump’s First Major Post-White House Move Doesn’t Involve Husband Donald Trump

Melania Trump is making her first major move after leaving the White House in January; she announced on Thursday that she’s launching a non-fungible token (NFT) to benefit charity. It’s a pretty bold move for the former first lady, who spent much of the year out of the public eye — and it’s a surprising move because it doesn’t involve husband Donald Trump.

“Melania’s Vision” will be a continuation of her Trump administration program, “Be Best,” which received a lot of criticism for trying to eliminate cyberbullying when her husband was often using social media negatively. But her goal with the NFT proceeds is to assist children who age out of the foster care system. “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania shared on Twitter. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.” She even created her own hashtag to drum up interest in her new project: #MelaniaNFT.

While this sounds like an exciting charitable endeavor, some social media users noted that her website states only “a portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will be donated to support children in the foster care community.” So this is also a business venture for her, too, which will likely generate criticism for being a moneymaking opportunity presented under a charitable initiative.

The first digital watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon is available for purchase now through Dec. 31 on her website for $183 and it includes an audio message from Melania. There’s no word yet if Donald is ready to join the NFT game, but he’s probably keeping a close eye on how his wife rebuilds her brand after leaving Washington, D.C.

