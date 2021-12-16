Heidi Klum Shows Off Long Legs In Form-Fitting Bodysuit & Dramatic Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is rising through the ranks in the modeling industry, but that doesn’t mean that mom’s career isn’t hot, hot, hot, too. The supermodel shared outtakes from her latest photoshoot and she looks unbelievably stunning in her sparkling rock star outfit.

Heidi showed off her form-fitting bodysuit that shined as the sunlight hit it from every angle. Her long legs were on full display in the outfit that was accented with black patent-leather thigh-high boots while walking on a purple runway in the middle of the mountains. (Not a move for the faint of heart.) She placed a spaceship emoji in the caption and credited Dolce & Gabbana for the very modern look. (See the photo HERE.)

The 48-year-old mom-of-four also included a few videos that give a closer look at the skin-tight clothing that hugs her fit body — you can tell she feels great in the stunning outfit. And that’s why Heidi prefers to be playful with her fashion because it changes with her mood. “I feel like clothes always underline our personality and who we are and we want to be that day,” she explained to Yahoo! Style. “So I don’t really have one style… it’s eclectic, and it’s kind of fun. I think I like to have fun with patterns with prints. I don’t like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion.”

And she’s keeping her eyes on designers who “design for every person” because she feels that is “the job” in fashion — she doesn’t want to hear any complaints about making fashion for all body types. “They’re supposed to make it easy for us,” she summed up. “So I’m looking for someone who really keeps all of those things in mind.”

