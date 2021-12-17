If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you or anyone you know has been obsessed with Yellowstone, then you’ll absolutely want to add the series’ highly anticipated prequel to your roster of shows. 1883 is set to debut on December 19, and longtime fans of Yellowstone are ready to take a journey back in time to where the Dutton family’s story began. So, what’s the best way to watch 1883? We have all the info on everything you need to know about the show and where to watch it below.

For those of you who are a tad bit lost on the Yellowstone craze, let’s catch you up first. The series, starring Kevin Costner, follows the modern day Dutton family and their battle to keep their ranch going. The show has family drama coupled with the allure of the stunning plains of the west. Now in its fourth season, the show became a sleeper hit on the Paramount Network, and its prequel series is poised to gain the same type of attention, and fan retention, as the original.

What’s 1883 about?

Now that you’re up to speed on the phenomenon that is Yellowstone, here’s what you should know about 1883. Like the original series, 1883 also follows the Dutton family, this time on their journey through the west and Great Plains. The series promises to have even more action, tension, and fire power. And a lot of that has to do with the star-studded cast.

Leading 1883 is one of country music’s greatest power couples: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The pair play James and Margaret Dutton, who take their young children on their travels through the west. Hill has already teased some of the steamier scenes she filmed with her husband for the series, and longtime fans of the couple will undoubtedly be curious to see the real-life spouses play these characters on screen.

Rounding out the marquee cast is Oscar nominee Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan. The actor has earned wide acclaim throughout his decades-long career. Within the past few years, he earned his (shockingly) first Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting role for his work in A Star Is Born. Based on the trailer, there are bound to be some break-out moments from the series.

Since you’re caught up on the most important details of 1883, let’s break down how you can watch the show.

How To Watch 1883

Sadly for Yellowstone fans, you won’t be able to watch both series on the same network or streamer. Instead, 1883 will land exclusively on Paramount+ on December 19. While this might seem a bit thorny, Paramount+ and the Paramount Network are different entities entirely, meaning they don’t share access to the same content. But Paramount+ has options for how you can watch their own exclusive content, including originals, live TV, and movies.

First, Paramount+ offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch the debut of 1883 plus even more content on the streamer. After that, the best option we’d recommend is the Essential plan, where you can stream content with limited commercials for $4.99/ month. While it won’t include your local CBS station, it does include NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League. Now that you’re more in-the-know, don’t hesitate to sign up for your free trial of Paramount+ before 1883 premieres on December 19.

