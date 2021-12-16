Even J.Lo Is Reportedly ‘Pissed’ About How Ben Affleck Discussed His Divorce from Jennifer Garner

Since his interview with Howard Stern, Ben Affleck has been dealing with the fallout over his comments about his divorce from Jennifer Garner. The actor recently clarified what he meant when he told Stern he felt “trapped” during the former couple’s marriage — recalling his struggle with alcoholism and more. But it seems that Affleck might’ve upset more than just the internet. Jennifer Lopez’s reported reaction to how Affleck discussed his divorce from Garner wasn’t particularly positive either.

A source who spoke with Page Six claimed that Lopez “is pissed” following Affleck’s chat with Stern. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.” Along with Lopez’s alleged feelings about the comments, the source reiterated that Lopez, “has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The outlet’s source also felt Affleck’s actions were “reckless and cavalier of him.”

Jennifer Garner is reportedly handling Ben Affleck's latest interview with class. https://t.co/SHvv44lnsw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2021

But another source who spoke to Page Six said, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.” Given how particular Lopez and Affleck have been when it comes to sharing details about their romance, the singer may never share publicly how she felt about Affleck’s interview. In fact, she and Affleck have seemingly brushed off any tabloid coverage about their romance, focusing instead on preserving their relationship and moving forward.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship sometime in the spring of 2021, nearly two decades after the pair initially got together. As their renewed romance has progressed, the couple has seemingly spent some time with Garner, even reportedly getting together with the Alias alum so their kids could all go Tick-or-Treating together. (Affleck and Garner share three children together, while Lopez shares her 13-year-old twins with ex Marc Anthony.) There’s been a lot of focus on Affleck following this highly scrutinized interview. We’ll just be interested to see how he and Lopez move forward following this attention.

