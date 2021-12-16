Ben Affleck Is Now Trying to Do Damage Control Over His Jennifer Garner Divorce Comments

For the past 24 hours, Ben Affleck has been a trending topic on the internet — but it’s not because of a new movie, meme, or date night with Jennifer Lopez. The Last Duel star’s recent comments about feeling “trapped” during his marriage to Jennifer Garner were highly publicized following an interview the actor did with Howard Stern. And after seeing his quotes practically everywhere, Affleck wanted to set the record straight and clarified those Jennifer Garner divorce comments during a recent talk show appearance.

In his conversation with Jimmy Kimmel during the late night host’s talk show, Affleck responded to the scrutiny he’s faced over his comments, which originated from the interview the actor did with Stern. The Oscar winner explained that he felt the initial conversation he had with Stern was incredibly “meaningful,” in which the pair discussed Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism, the dissolution of his marriage, and reuniting with Lopez. But it wasn’t until after the interview aired when he saw how some had “taken the conversation” and “made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said.”

Affleck’s interview with Stern lasted more than two hours, the actor explained, and during their exchange Affleck explained “how much” he and Garner “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.” The Tender Bar actor admitted, however, that the part of the interview that has since been amplified “just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”

When it comes to Affleck’s balance between family and fame, the actor explained that he’s content with being “the Dunkin’ Donuts” guy or “sad Batman,” referencing memes of the actor that have gone viral on social media. But when it comes to his kids, Affleck said, “I have to draw a line, and be clear.” Furthermore, Affleck reiterated, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

