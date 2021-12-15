Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young’s Parents Were Behind the Abruptly Changed Wedding Location

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young were all set to have their wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when they made an abrupt switch just 13 weeks before their wedding. The duo felt uneasy about having their ceremony there, even though they had booked the venue and were about to pick the menu for their big day.

In the upcoming HGTV special, Tarek & Heather The Big I Do, Young admits to El Moussa that she’s been “stressing about Mexico.” Besides their busy schedules in trying to plan a destination wedding, the engaged couple started to have a serious discussion about how the out-of-town location would affect their families, especially during a pandemic.

“I’m also worried about our family flying there because our dads are older,” she said to her fiancé in a preview copy obtained by SheKnows.

El Moussa agreed, “I talked to my dad about it, he’s not very happy about it — but it’s a big decision to change venues because we’ve been working on Mexico for months.”

They debated back and forth about whether to move the location so close to their wedding date and risk losing their deposit, but ultimately, it was the right move. Young confidently shares, “I know changing now is crazy, but our friends and family are such an important part of what will make the day special. And I’d be so sad if they all couldn’t be there with us, starting our new lives without everyone we love around us just doesn’t feel right.” So they came to an about-face conclusion that Cabo was out and Santa Barbara, California was in for their nuptials.

Their Oct. 23 ceremony went off without a hitch and featured old Hollywood glamour along with a stunning oceanside location — and they were able to have the wedding of their dreams while keeping their parents safe. Fans can watch all of the behind-the-scenes madness on Tarek & Heather The Big I Do on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, and available to stream on discovery+.

