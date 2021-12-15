Matthew McConaughey’s Flirtation With Running For Office Is Only Temporarily On Hold

Even though Matthew McConaughey recently put his much-speculated campaign for Texas governor to bed, he’s now revealing that his political ambitions are only on hold for now. There might be an “alright, alright, alright” future in politics for the Oscar winner after all.

McConaughey told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show that he’s “not going to say no forever, absolutely not” to a career in politics. He said there is still a spark of interest because “politics is a sacred spot that I have great honor for.” However, there were two things he took into consideration when weighing out a run for office: his family and his acting career.

“At this point in my life with the things — I’ve got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “The life I’m living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it’s not the category for me at this point in my life.” And he even has a sense of humor about his not-running-right-now response, joking, “Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day.”

His possible political campaign also didn’t inspire a lot of confidence from his former How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, who first heard about his interest in the Texas governor’s race on Rob Lowe’s podcast. “I think he’s very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job,” she remarked. “I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?… Oh, wow.” LOL… maybe a few more years of research is exactly what McConaughey needs to do to get Hudson’s ringing endorsement.

