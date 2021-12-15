Faith Hill Had a Surprising Reaction To Filming Steamy 1883 Love Scenes With Husband Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have gushed about their time working together on the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, as on-screen husband and wife, but not every moment in the script is easy for them. Hill revealed that there is one particular part of acting, she would rather avoid: love scenes.

Their sexy time in a hot tub was “difficult” for the “This Kiss” singer because she’s “modest” even with her husband of 25 years by her side, per ET. But, she added, “They made it easier than I thought it was gonna be.” McGraw emphasized that the grueling shoot schedule over five months, six days a week, was made easier by having his wife at his side. “Being able to work together and do the same thing and feed off each other and talk about it and give each other feedback — and criticism too when it needs to be there,” he said.

That intimacy carried over to their characters, James and Margaret Dutton, who have “a deep, deep bond and deep trust,” according to McGraw. He explained that parallels his own marriage to Hill. “I think that we certainly have that in our life, and I think that really translates and that makes it easier for us to find those moments together,” the country singer emphasized.

Even with their sizzling moments on-screen, the couple made sure to leave work on the set and not bring it home with them. “We have made it a point to not work together when we are off-set,” Hill added. “We don’t run lines.” The duo is proving that they are one of country music’s most enduring (and adorable) couples — and now they are showing Hollywood how it’s done.

