Kelly Clarkson Admits Ignoring the Red Flags She Saw During Marriage to Brandon Blackstock

Over the course of more than a year, Kelly Clarkson has been going through a huge life transition in the public eye. The original American Idol has gone through a lengthy divorce proceeding from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock since filing to end their marriage back in June 2020. After more than a year, though, Clarkson is looking back on her divorce from her former spouse and manager and opening up about missing some major red flags during their relationship.

During a recent appearance on the Love Someone with Delilah podcast, the newly single songstress revealed she has no reservations about how her life, and marriage, panned out. “I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things,” Clarkson explained. “But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose.”

Lightening up the mood, Clarkson quipped that she should name her next album “Red Flag Collector,” adding, “I mean… I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them.” And while she doesn’t explicitly say so, it feels pretty clear here that Clarkson is referencing her marriage and subsequent split from Blackstock during this exchange.

The couple was married for nearly seven years and welcomed two children together before Clarkson filed for divorce. What ensued throughout the proceedings was a lengthy dispute over money, child custody, and even the former couple’s Montana ranch. Through it all, Clarkson has been open and honest about so much of her experience. Now, the singer is ready for a clean slate in 2022, and as for finding love again in the future? The door is definitely still open for Clarkson. “I mean… you never know about love,” she coyly said.

