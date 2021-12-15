Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves’ 3 Kids Look So Grown Up (& Like Their Parents!) In This Rare Red Carpet Photo

So many celeb parents have been bringing some welcome additions as guests to major red carpet events: their kids! From premieres to occasions honoring those famous parents, we’ve seen quite a few special plus ones (sometimes twos or threes) enjoying an evening out in front of the cameras with their parents. Matthew McConaughey is the latest star to bring his whole family to an event, and the actor and his wife, children’s book author and model Camila Alves McConaughey’s, kids were practically their parents’ lookalikes at the premiere of Sing 2.

McConaughey, who voices Buster Moon in the Illumination animated film, posed with his entire family on the star-studded arrival carpet prior to the movie’s premiere. In one photo, which you can see below, McConaughey and Alves McConaughey’s entire brood cozied up together for a snapshot. There was absolutely no denying just how much McConaughey and Alves McConaughey’s kids are growing up to look like them.

Vida Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, Livingston Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, and Levi Alves McConaughey at the December 12 premiere of ‘Sing 2’ ASSOCIATED PRESS.

First off, the couple’s 11-year-old daughter Vida looked so much like her mom. Then, of course, both of McConaughey’s sons bore such a striking resemblance to their dad. The couple’s eldest, 13-year-old Levi, was practically his dad’s twin! Even down the long hair.

Livingston Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, and Levi Alves McConaughey at the December 12 premiere of ‘Sing 2’ ASSOCIATED PRESS.

McConaughey and his wife’s youngest, 8-year-old Livingston, seemed more like a true combination of his mom and dad. We loved that the two boys and their dad all rocked longer hairdos. It’s fairly rare that McConaughey and Alves McConaughey bring their entire family out for such an event. But given that the movie is perfect for a family watch, we honestly shouldn’t be that surprised. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of McConaughey and Alves McConaughey’s kids supporting their parents at events in the future.

