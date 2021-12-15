Brooke Shields Admits She Didn’t Have Her Sexual Awakening Until Her 40s

Brooke Shields is getting real about her sex life and admitting that was a late bloomer in this department — and it’s not in regards to losing her virginity. The actress admits that didn’t prioritize her own experience until she reached her 40s and that it was a revelation when she realized how she felt about her sex life was crucial to her relationship.

Shields explained in an interview with Yahoo! Life that “sex for me, it has really evolved” because each decade was a different season of life. “My 20s, I was always terrified of it, because I was a virgin until I was 22,” she said. “My 30s, it wasn’t really about being sexy. It was having your body work to create something. That was like a 10-year kind of journey.”

Brooke Shields looks amazing in this new swimsuit snapshot. https://t.co/IJVe2EbQHx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 11, 2021

Once she hit her 40s, her perspective on sex began to change. She revealed, “I started thinking of sex as my experience, not someone else’s experience that I just navigated.” Her lesson in sex positivity is something she wants to pass along to her daughters, Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, and remind them that sex is “a joint decision.” Shields also credits husband Chris Henchy for supporting their sex journey over the two decades they have been married. “I do have a wonderful husband who celebrates me. He loves me at every stage, which I’m very blessed by,” she added.

For the duo, that means plenty of “romance” and date nights and also the sense of “sense of confidence and knowledge” that comes with age. Shields hopes more couples embrace their own sexual awakening as the years go by because it can be spicy at any age.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about their sex lives.