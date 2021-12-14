Michael Jackson’s Oldest Son Prince Makes a Rare Appearance at Broadway Show About His Dad’s Legacy

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Jackson, made a rare appearance in New York City for a great reason — to support his dad’s legacy. The 24-year-old attended a performance of the Broadway show, MJ The Musical, and was mighty impressed with how the creators chose to honor his dad’s body of work.

Dressed in a festive plaid shirt, Prince posed with the Playbill cover, which has an iconic pose of his dad up on his toes wearing a black fedora and suit with his sparkling glove and socks. (See the photo HERE.) A source confided to People that “Prince was very, very, sweet” and that the show “blew him away.” They added, “He kept saying, ‘Wow,’ and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo.”

The young philanthropist also hung around after the performance to talk with some of the producers, revealing that “he can’t wait to see it again.” He wasn’t able to meet the cast due to the current COVID protocols for performers, but the insider noted, “He kept saying he was excited to meet Myles Frost, who plays Michael, praising his ‘incredible’ performance.”

All three of the Jackson kids have had a big year, in addition to 23-year-old Paris becoming quite the red carpet fashionista, 19-year-old Bigi stepped out into the spotlight for the first time. He helped his big brother mount a Halloween charity event to benefit underprivileged youth with educational opportunities. They opened up the Jackson family home and Bigi talked about his father’s legacy to Good Morning Britain, sharing that Michael was one of the most generous people he’s ever met. “That’s what he was all about,” Bigi explained. “That’s what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

