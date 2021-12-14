Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Stuns In Sparkling Thigh-High Slit Gown at Spider-Man Red Carpet

The Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles was a star-studded event, but it was Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, who stole the show. The 27-year-old model and actress stunned in a gorgeous black-and-silver design that even had dad stepping aside to give her a chance to shine alone for the photographers (even though the family was celebrating his role as Electro in the film).

The Dolce & Gabbana outfit featured a sparkling silver crop top with a high-waisted black skirt and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. Jamie matched his daughter with a silver suit accessorized with dark sunglasses and a black tie — they looked so sharp on the red carpet. The father-daughter duo are a common sight in Hollywood together, not only supporting each other’s projects, but also working together on the game show, Beat Shazam.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

But Corinne has been careful about not to “ride on [her] dad’s coattails” when it comes to her Hollywood career. “I wanted to, you know, make my own name, do things myself, she explained to People. “I did consider, honestly, changing my last name.” She shifted her mindset as she grew up by making “peace with [what] people are gonna think” about her and by realizing how “proud” she is of her dad and what he’s accomplished in the entertainment industry. Corinne added, ‘I’m proud of just the person that he is.”

Just like Sean “Diddy” Combs setting up his kids to take over his empire, Corinne seems very comfortable in being a part of the second-generation wave taking over Hollywood these days. She is ready for a big career, just like her dad.

