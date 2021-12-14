Jenna Dewan Celebrates Birthday With Steamy Nude Dip in Hot Tub With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan celebrated her 41st birthday on Dec. 3, and to honor another year, she and fiancé Steve Kazee headed down to Palm Springs, California for some adult time away from the kids. The Come Dance With Me judge shared the steamy pictures of what looked to be a very relaxing (and sexy) vacation.

The carousel of photos on Instagram showed the couple spending carefree days in the pool and on a hammock under the bright sun and lush palm trees — but the duo also enjoyed a nude soak in the hot tub. The first image shows them both cozying up together, totally in love, without a care (or stitch of clothing) in the world. The second photo also gave her followers a glimpse of two nude figures in the moonlight — it looks like their holiday was a smokin’ hot adventure. She summed up their time away in the caption, “Couldn’t have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby.”

Their relationship almost seemed destined to happen. After meeting almost a decade ago after Kazee’s performance of Once on Broadway, they had an electric moment together. (But she was married to Channing Tatum and he was in a relationship.) “Many years later, we were in different situations. I was single again, he was single,” she shared with The Knot. “He messaged me and said something like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you remember me, but how are you?’ And I was floored. Of course I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate—it was totally meant to be.”

The couple is still in the planning stages of their wedding, but Dewan has promised Everly, her eight-year-old daughter with Tatum, that she would have a very important role. “Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl,” she laughed. And don’t worry, her one-year-old son with Kazee, Callum, will also be a part of the big day. But given these birthday photos, we already know that Dewan and her future hubby are going to have a very loved-up honeymoon.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.