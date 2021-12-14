Cindy Crawford Showed Off Her Long Legs Wearing Nothing But a Robe in This New Snapshot

After all these years, Cindy Crawford has yet to lose her touch when it comes to finding the perfect pose and hitting her best angles (as if she even has a bad one). While it seems like the longtime model is passing the baton to her stunning lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber, Crawford still manages to show us why she’s still such a sought-after model. In her newest photo, which was posted on Instagram, Crawford showed off her long legs and made lounging on the couch look so luxurious.

It’s not that difficult to see just how effortlessly stunning Crawford looks in this snapshot, which you can check out below. In the picture, Crawford sports nothing but a white robe while reclining on a turquoise couch. Crawford’s legs were actually so long in this photo they couldn’t fit into the frame. The model and mom of two only sported one simple and stunning accessory: her Omega watch, which, incidentally, she alluded to in the caption to this post.

“Taking my sweet time,” Crawford captioned the image, adding a white heart emoji and tagging Omega. Crawford has long been a part of the Omega family, and has posed for their campaigns throughout her career. While this image may not have been an official photo shoot, it really goes to show that Crawford will never forget how to work the camera, even when she’s not on an official set!

The snapshot is honestly so gorgeous, and we love these partially candid photos from the model. Whether she’s showing off her long legs like in the snapshot above, or hitting the red carpet with her 20-year-old daughter, Crawford’s never lost her poise in front of the camera, and she’s proven that time and again.

