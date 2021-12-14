This Recent Event Proves Kate Middleton is Taking On A Leadership Role in The Royal Family

We already know Kate Middleton has been handling her duties as a senior member of the royal family with complete equanimity. The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have had so many engagements within the past several months, we can hardly keep track of them. With a new year on the way, the Cambridges will undoubtedly be taking on more responsibilities, and it seems that Kate is already taking a leadership role within the next generation of the monarchy.

Just a few short days ago, Kate hosted Guests of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will be televised on Christmas Eve throughout the United Kingdom. At the event, the Duchess of Cambridge mingled with guests and looked as festive as ever in a stunning red ensemble. But the occasion also served as further proof that Kate’s role in the royal family is becoming more serious, according to one royal expert. “The carol service was Kate’s idea — but it’s one way for other members of the royal family, who have all been involved in one way or another on the COVID front, to come together and say thank you,” royal expert Dickie Arbiter shared with Daily Mail’s Femail section.

“It was very much the Duchess of Cambridge’s initiative, who works very closely together with the duke. It was almost a joint project with the duchess taking the lead,” he further explained. Arbiter also explained that William and Kate represent “the bridge within the monarchy,” as the Cambridges maintain and strengthen global and domestic interest in the royal family moving forward.

Knowing that Kate is taking on more of a leadership role within the royal family isn’t much of a surprise. The Duchess of Cambridge has already proven, time and again, that she can handle her senior royal duties with aplomb. But seeing her take the reins for an event such as the one held at Westminster Abbey definitely gives us a glimpse at the type of leadership she’ll continue to demonstrate well into the future.

