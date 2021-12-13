Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Problem With 72-Year-Old Meryl Streep’s Nude Scene in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Meryl Streep is one of her generation’s greatest actors and there isn’t a role she won’t take on. In her latest movie, Don’t Look Up, she surprised some movie fans with a nude scene — and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t having it at all.

Director Adam McKay told The Guardian that the three-time Oscar winner was “fearless” in taking the role of President Janie Orlean in the global-warming disaster comedy. He revealed that “she didn’t even blink” when she saw the naked moment in the script. He added, “She didn’t even bring it up.” But DiCaprio told McKay that he had an issue with the on-screen nudity with Streep because he didn’t want to see the film disrespect her legacy.

“Leo just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film,” McKay explained. “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.'” And the truth is that Streep isn’t the one who is naked on-screen, the work was performed by a body double playing her character — so all of DiCaprio’s worries were probably unnecessary.

DiCaprio’s relationship with Streep goes back to 1996 when they first starred together in Marvin’s Room, so his respect runs deep over 25 years. He shared what it is like stepping on set with her to E! News last week, “You get to work with the greatest living actor in the world. Everyone’s on their toes. Everyone’s prepared, and we’re just trying to keep up with her.” So DiCaprio was just being protective of Streep when he opposed the nude scene, even if she wasn’t ruffled one bit.

