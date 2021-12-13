Kate Hudson Gushes Over Adorable Photo of Mom Goldie Hawn Giggling with Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson has always had a strong bond with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and it looks like that special relationship is continuing with her daughter, Rani Rose, 3. The Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star posted the cutest image of Hawn and Rani sharing a laugh together.

The candid picture shows Hawn in action, almost doubling over in a fit of giggles while holding a glass of wine. Rani looks pleased with herself for making her grandmother laugh as she looks directly into the camera while wearing a festive green dress. They are surrounded by Christmas decor and other family members in the background, prompting Hudson to caption the photo, “Holiday spirit off to a great start.”

Hawn has often spoken about her special relationship with her only daughter, explaining to People, “A mother-daughter bond is very different. “When I had Wyatt – my third, Kurt’s and mine – [Kate] came to the hospital. She was 7, and she came up to me: ‘Mommy, I’m so happy I’m your only girl.’ I said, ‘I’m so happy too, honey.'” That bond has only grown stronger as the years have gone by. The Christmas Chronicles star added, “I can’t express the amount of love, joy, laughter, sadness we share. She understands me, I understand her. We’re girls. We share everything. She’s, like, the greatest.”

Hudson has also expressed similar sentiments about her Oscar-winning mother, sharing that she’s the “life force for me and my family.” So for Rani to have a similar connection to Hawn like Hudson did growing up probably means the world to her — and Rani’s love for her grandmother is written all over the adorable three-year-old’s face.

