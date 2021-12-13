Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Public Image Will Continue to Take a Hit

Like all of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have crafted a savvy public relations image. How they are perceived by fans and critics has morphed over the last two years after they left their senior roles to pursue a philanthropic life outside of the palace walls, but one royal expert is suggesting that the couple should prepare for more bumps in the road.

Jonathan Sacerdoti told the U.K.’s Express that “Meghan faces a fairly big challenge in terms of family” and she should “expect, in the future, members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn’t want them to.” He’s referring specifically to her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., but half-sister Samantha Markle has also been a thorn in the couple’s side along the way.

With more “unauthorized biographies” likely to be published in the coming years, Sacerdoti predicts that the books will challenge “the very, very carefully managed PR efforts the couple put out themselves.” He recommends that Harry and Meghan have a media strategy in place before anything else comes to light, whether it is true or not. “They need perhaps to think ahead to how they’ll react to those sorts of revelations,” he said.

Sacerdoti explains that this type of tabloid coverage comes with the territory of being a public figure and that Meghan already “had half a life before she became connected to the royal family.” With Harry and Meghan building a brand based on philanthropy (and yes, celebrity), they will have to navigate obstacles that were different from the ones they faced as royals. Even though a move outside of palace walls helped change their situation to one that suits them best, the media and their family members will continue to present challenges that they have to meet head-on.

