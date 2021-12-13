Kristin Davis Is ‘Angry’ About Constant Social Media Criticism Regarding Her Appearance

Kristin Davis is joining Sarah Jessica Parker in calling social media out about the double standards when it comes to women and aging. Why aren’t the female stars of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot allowed to have a wrinkle or a few gray hairs? Nobody is criticizing any of their male stars in the same way.

Davis doesn’t understand the level of scrutiny that is hurled at the women of And Just Like That…, and says to The Sunday Times Style Magazine that the cruel comments make her “angry.” She explained, “The level of intensity of it was a shock. I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.” It had made her return to a series that is beloved by the cast and fans alike very bittersweet, even though she endured the rude remarks the first time around about her “pear-shaped” figure.

The actress revealed, “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.” But she’s at a point where she’s not going to take it anymore — she’s had it. “But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F**k you. F**k you people, like, come over here and do it better,'” she added. “You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?” And she’s not the only one on her show who is speaking up about this.

After looking downright glamorous with her silvery gray hair on the December 2021 cover of Vogue, Parker was frustrated with the “misogynist chatter” about her hair color because it would “never. Happen. About. A. Man.” The social media commentary also bugged her because she loves having the freedom to age gracefully, so she didn’t understand why others cared so much about her looks. “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she explained.

With ageism becoming a hot topic in Hollywood (Paulina Porizkova is ready to start a riot), it’s time to start backing up women with some support because aging is a privilege.

