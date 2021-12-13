Fans Compared Princess Charlotte to This Royal Family Member & We Totally See the Resemblance

As the youngest generation of the British royal family grows up, they’re bound to draw comparisons to their famous family members. For instance, Prince George is basically the spitting image of his dad, Prince William, and we’re already starting to wonder who Prince Louis will look like as he gets older. But after the Cambridges shared the photo for their 2021 Christmas card, longtime royal fans started comparing Princess Charlotte to Queen Elizabeth — and their resemblance is actually pretty uncanny.

Even though she’s just 6 years old, Princess Charlotte has already grown up so much. We couldn’t get over seeing her blonde hair in the 2021 Christmas photo, but it’s definitely her facial features that is drawing the Queen Elizabeth II comparison among royal fans. As soon as the Cambridges shared the below snapshot on Twitter, the comments were full of fans saying that Charlotte was practically the monarch’s lookalike. “What a handsome family,” one fan wrote, adding, “You can really see Queen Elizabeth in Princess Charlotte.”

Is it just me or does Charlotte look exactly like the Queen and little Louis has a lot of Philip in him (in the eyes/stare)? — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 10, 2021

Another fan totally agreed, telling the previous commenter, “I thought so too… a younger Queen Elizabeth with straight hair!” One fan compared Charlotte to being a “mini” version of the British monarch. “Charlotte is such cute princess, she is a [SIC] the mini version of the Queen,” they tweeted. Then, there was one fan who observed, “Is it just me or does Charlotte look exactly like the Queen and little Louis has a lot of Philip in him (in the eyes/stare)?”

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Margaret in 1937 ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Clearly, a lot of royal fans picked up on just how much Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth. The comparison had us curious, so we tracked down the above photo of Queen Elizabeth — then a princess — when she was roughly 11 years old. Despite being just a few years older in this photo than Charlotte is today, practically everything from her nose and eyes, down to her facial expression really highlighted how Charlotte inherited some of her most distinct facial features from her great-grandmother. Now that we have this resemblance in mind, we’re so excited to see Princess Charlotte continue to grow up!

