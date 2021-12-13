Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s Romance Started in This Romantic-Comedy Meet-Cute Way

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s romance has been on fire ever since the duo met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. While the rapper admitted that he only took the role because the actress was starring in it, he didn’t know that a major love affair between them was about to begin.

He shared a story with Drew Barrymore (while painting her nails) about those early days on set and how the moment they connected sparks flew — it was straight out of a Hallmark movie. He admitted to hanging outside of her trailer because he had a feeling she was going to invite him to lunch. “My gut is always right and I’m grateful for it,” MGK said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.'”

What happened next is straight out a rom-com script because neither of them expected such an electric moment to occur. After heading into her trailer she asked him, “How do you feel?” Machine Gun Kelly responded, “I’m lost.” And according to the musician, she sweetly replied, “Let’s find you.” He clutched his heart and told Barrymore, “And I was like… killed me. She was cupid.” The talk show host, acting like every rom-com BFF, gushed, “You got hit by her arrow!”

Fox and MGK have rarely been apart since that meet-cute moment. With rumors swirling that the couple is ready to take the “next step in their relationship,” according to ET sources, we wouldn’t be surprised if a holiday engagement caps off the perfect ending to their romantic year.

