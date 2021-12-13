Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Showed Off Her New Hairdo At Last Night’s Premiere

Anytime there’s a red carpet in Hollywood, it’s the perfect occasion to turn a major industry event into a family affair. That’s just what Reese Witherspoon did for last night’s premiere of Sing 2 when she brought her whole family along to the event, including lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe. The mother-daughter pair looked super cute — and basically like twins — as they posed for photos. Plus, Ava got the chance to show off her fabulous new hairdo, and we really loved her look.

In the snapshots from last night’s festivities, Ava looked adorable, fashioning a black velvet dress with cream detailing featuring a floral design around the collar. The 22-year-old smiled for photos, and looked exactly like her mom — minus one important detail. Instead of rocking her natural blonde locks, Ava showed off the fuchsia streaks in her hair.

Ava Phillippe at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere on December 12 Michael Buckner for Variety.

Naturally, Ava was joined by her mom, who sported a checkered dress that bore a very similar hue to that of Ava’s hair. In the snapshot below, we also got a look at the intricate design of Ava’s ‘do, which featured her long hair in braids that were pinned together. The pink hues looked super fun and cute on Ava, but this actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen her sport such a style.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere on December 12 Michael Buckner for Variety.

Ava first debuted her latest look in her family’s Thanksgiving photo. Witherspoon gathered her whole family, including eldest son Deacon Phillippe, 18, husband Jim Toth, and youngest son Tennessee, 9, for the photo that was later posted to Instagram. In the snapshot, Ava showed off her pink ‘do with total confidence. The 22-year-old has never been averse to trying new styles (and colors) with her hair, and we love that her mom totally embraces the look, too. Maybe with Ava’s new hairstyle, we’ll finally be able to tell this mother-daughter pair apart!

