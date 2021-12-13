Jennifer Lopez Looked So Supportive of Ben Affleck at The Tender Bar Premiere

It seems like we’ve had no shortage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s dreamy date nights over the course of the past few weeks. The lovebirds were recently spotted getting cozy courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game just a few short days ago. And now, the twosome hit their latest red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s new film The Tender Bar, and the photos the pair posed for really showed us what a supportive, powerhouse couple these two really are.

If anything, looking at these photos almost felt like a total blast from the past from the days when Lopez and Affleck showed support for each other during their respective movie premieres and other events in the early aughts. Much like the first iteration of Bennifer, these two were just as cute and flirty on the red carpet. A number of the photos Affleck and Lopez took together featured the two sharing a tender embrace, with Affleck even cozying up to Lopez just like in the snapshot below.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at ‘The Tender Bar’ premiere on December 12, 2021 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Other images showed how comfortable the couple is with creating their own little moments at a very public event. In the photo below, Affleck was clearly whispering some sweet nothings to Lopez, who couldn’t help but smile. With practically every new date these two go on, longtime Lopez and Affleck fans are treated to some pretty cute content.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at ‘The Tender Bar’ premiere on December 12, 2021 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

The couple memorably dated in the early aughts before breaking off their engagement at the start of 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they reconnected and seemingly picked up right where they left off. Now, the two are spending as much time together as they can, all while prioritizing their kids — Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Based on these photos, we can only imagine what the new year holds for Bennifer.

