Demi Moore’s Newest No-Makeup Selfie Is the Epitome of Self-Care Goals

When it comes to self-care, Demi Moore really knows how to pamper herself — and this new, no-makeup selfie proves that further.

On Dec 11, Moore posted a somewhat rare no-makeup selfie to her Instagram. She was sporting her iconic black-rimmed glasses, let loose her long hair, and from what we see, is enjoying one heck of a view. She posted it with the caption, “Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs.”

A hot bath, mediation, wind songs, all while being alone? Sounds amazing — and we’re taking notes for our next self-care day. Moore just upped the ante for how we will do self-care days, because wow, this selfie looks like it was taken right from heaven.

Everyone has their self-care rituals: starlet Kaley Cuoco spends time with her horses and supermodel Ashley Graham likes to pamper herself with fresh nails and family time. For Moore, it’s not just these chilled-out bath times, the 59-year-old actress really knows how to treat herself.

Moore likes to treat herself to slices of paradise, frequently posting snapshots of her hanging out on islands and keeping in shape with fifteen-minute exercises — as shown in this 2019 video she posted to Instagram

Moore knows how to treat herself like a queen all these years — and we’re hoping we can turn our self-care routines into something like hers. So let’s add some wind songs to our playlist and feel like a goddess like Moore.

