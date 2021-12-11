Brooke Shields Shared a Sexy Swimsuit Photoshoot That Proves Age is Just a Number

If you didn’t know this well-known fact: Brooke Shields is a goddess. She’s talented, powerful, and is absolutely stunning — all of which is apparent in this new swimsuit snapshot. On Dec 6, Shields posted a sultry photo of herself in a golden one-piece up against a concrete wall. You can find the photo HERE.

She captioned the photo with a simple phrase, “Sunday” with a sun emoji and tagged the photographer @helenachristensen.

Sporting a golden swimsuit, she showed off her curves and sun-kissed locks, all while looking super sexy — and giving us photo inspiration for how we’ll pose when summer rolls around.

Shield’s comment section was flooded with red heart and flame emojis, with many saying how “gorgeous” she looks.

In a 2018 interview with Health, Shields opened up about aging in the public eye, saying, “Since I’ve turned 50, there’s been more focus on my body than ever.” She also talked about how since she’s been in the industry for decades, her body type was never celebrated. “The thing is, I was in an industry where [being athletic] was not celebrated… finally one day I said to my publicist, ‘I want you to tell them that unless they want to make me feel bad or make me cry — because it’s slightly limiting and you feel it’s your fault — ‘then stop bringing me sample sizes!’”

Since then, she’s been harnessing her confidence and looking as gorgeous as ever.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

