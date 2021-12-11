Paris Jackson Leaves Nothing to the Imagination In This Gorgeous & Spiritual Photo

Paris Jackson: fashion icon, singer, actress, and overall one of the coolest people in the industry isn’t afraid to shy away from being bold. Whether it be a unique dress on the red carpet or staying ever-so blunt, Jackson keeps it real. And most recently, she bared all for her Instagram for this spiritual event.

On Dec 9, Jackson posted a photo of herself naked in the woods, showing off her brilliantly done tattoos. She captioned the photo, “bathing in love, purity, and sisterhood.” You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, Jackson has her legs on the ground, with her arms extremely extended into the air triumphantly — sharing a glimpse of her beliefs to her fans.

The singer and actress is no stranger to showing her spirituality or showing her love for the things that keep her going. In this recent photo set on her Instagram, she showed how she and her coven celebrate a sacred ritual, a moon ritual. For those that don’t know, a moon circle is an all-female “sacred gathering” where they celebrate the full or new moon to harness their energies.

So speaking of her tattoos, she has over fifty of them already, and according to People, around nine of them are in honor of her late father, Michael Jackson. Some of which are homages to his albums, some of his handwriting, and even the phrase “Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust” — a reference to her father’s favorite pet name, Tinker Bell.

She said in an interview with Rolling Stone via People, “He’s brought me nothing but joy. So why not have constant reminders of joy?”

We love that Paris is all about joy and doing things that make you happy — and we hope to see more happy snapshots of the effortlessly cool, spiritual queen.

