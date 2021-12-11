Reese Witherspoon’s Solution To Having No One Ready For The Family Holiday Card Is Beyond Adorable

The holidays are right around the corner, and everyone is feeling the pressure to have everything in place. From the decorations to the annual family holiday card, it can get hectic. But if you’re Reese Witherspoon, you always find a way to make any situation adorable. On Dec 10, Witherspoon posted a heart-warming holiday card snapshot, but instead of her family — it’s with her dogs.

Witherspoon captioned the photos, “When you can’t wrangle the crew for a holiday card… just get dogs!”

In the first photo, she’s holding French bulldog Minnie Pearl and sitting next to another one of her trusted pups. Witherspoon is flashing her brilliant smile while they’re surrounded by Poinsettias. In the second picture, the only differences are that this time, Witherspoon and her trusted pup are smooching — in true adorable Holiday card fashion.

Decked out in truly gorgeous holiday attire, Witherspoon rocked a red, dotted button-down, black slacks, and some adorable Penny Loafers that even Chelsea Handler replied to saying she loved.

Honestly, we love that Witherspoon and so many celebrities have been candid about the fact that yes, getting everyone together and ready for a holiday card is nearly impossible. Between getting everyone to set aside time for it, look perfect, and smile like you’re not running on three hours of sleep? It’s a lot.

While we were excited to see a Witherspoon family holiday snapshot of her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and their youngest Tennessee Toth, 9 — we’re pretty psyched we got another puppy picture.

