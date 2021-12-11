Bindi Irwin & Husband Chandler Powell Look So In Love With This Silly, Sweet Picture

Whether it’s another touching video of Grace Warrior discovering something or a silly selfie with the parents, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell know how to arm our hearts with every new post. And this time, we’re swooning over a photo of the pair looking like they’re on Cloud 9.

On Dec 10, Irwin posted an adorable snapshot of her and Powell smiling from ear to ear on top of a mountainside. So in true Irwin fashion, they look precious and like they’re on a grand adventure at the same time.

She captioned the post, gushing about Powell, saying, “Shoutout to my incredible husband. I love you more every day. Forever and forever. @chandlerpowell.”

Powell responded to the post, saying, “I love you and YOU deserve all of the shoutouts for being the best wife and mama.”

The pair were nearly matching with their T-shirts, blue jeans, and hiking boots.

We’re so used to seeing almost nine-month-old Grace Warrior smiling throughout their Instagram pages (not that we’re complaining), it’s nice to see the lovebirds as happy as can be as well.

Irwin and Powell met almost a decade ago back in 2013. They were together for quite some time now before they got engaged back in 2019. Less than a year later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home, the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020.

Then on March 25, 2021, almost five minutes apart from when they exchanged their vows, they welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior into the world — thus the amazing baby photos blessed our timelines, including a recent video where Grace meets a giant tortoise.

